On 29 May 2023, H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, participated in the Africa Day 2023 under the theme “Africa Day, “Year of AfCFTA--Acceleration of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Implementation” at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, organised by the African Embassies in Bangkok, namely Morocco, Kenya, Egypt, Libya, Nigeria and South Africa.
DPM/FM Don congratulated the African Ambassador Group on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the formation of African Union and emphasised on Thailand’s determination to enhance Thai - Africa relations based on equality and trust to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and beyond.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will organise a special event entitled “The Colours of Africa 2023” in July in Khon Kaen Province to raise awareness of the potentials of Africa in the areas of trade and investment and to promote better understanding on Africa through culture and tourism among the Thai public, private sectors, and Thai academia.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.