HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met separately on Monday with HE Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan Ali Al Sadiq, Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola Tete Antonio, HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Togo Robert Dossey and HE Secretary-General of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of the Doha Peace Agreement and the Participation of Politico-Military Movements in the National, Inclusive, and Sovereign Dialogue in Chad.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations, in addition to a range of topics of common interest. Their Excellencies the Ministers and Officials expressed their thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar for its role and efforts devoted to achieving reconciliation, peace and stability in the Republic of Chad.