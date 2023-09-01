On 24 August 2023, H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered a statement during the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue in Johannesburg, South Africa, commending how BRICS has a key role in championing developing countries’ interests, welcoming BRICS’ resolve to admit new members and stressing Thailand’s commitment to intensify comprehensive cooperation with African countries.
On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Don also met with H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, on the sidelines of the aforementioned meeting and discussed regional security issues e.g. situation in Myanmar.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Pretoria, Republic of South Africa.