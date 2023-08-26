On 24 August 2023, H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the “BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue”, held during the 15th BRICS Summit, in Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa, by an invitation extended by H.E. Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa. The Leaders of 5 BRICS countries, and 67 emerging, developing and African countries, as well as 20 representatives from international organisations and multilateral development banks participated in the meeting.

During this meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also delivered a statement commending how BRICS has a key role in championing developing countries’ interests, welcoming BRICS’ resolve to admit new members and stressing Thailand’s commitment to intensify comprehensive cooperation with African countries.

The 3rd BRICS Plus, of which Thailand has always been invited to join, contained 2 main agenda (1) BRICS - Africa Outreach; and (2) BRICS Plus Dialogue. Views were exchanged on measures to strengthen the multilateral system by giving developing countries more voice and role; the promotion of developing countries’ access to financial sources for the development of competetiveness; and support for developing nations and African countries in attaining Sustainable Developing Goals (SDGs).

On this occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister Don joined the state banquet hosted by the President of South Africa in honour of the heads of delegations attending the BRICS Summit and related activities, and also had bilateral meeting with H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.