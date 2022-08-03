Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture will give a keynote address at the Female Farmer’s Dialogue launch to be held in Thaba Nchu, Free State Province on Thursday 4 August 2022.

The event is in line with this year’s Women’s Month theme; “Generation Equality; Realizing Women’s Rights for an Equal Future”, as it brings together Female Entrepreneurs who are subsistence, smallholder and those who have reached commercial level from across the various districts of the province.

The event will be preceded by a visit to the De Plante Flowers, a project that specialises in vegetables and cut flowers. The Deputy President will then pay a courtesy visit to the Barolong boo Seleka Royal Palace (Ga Kgosi).

The government has prioritised women-owned projects for the 2022/ 2023 financial year and will handover letters of support to 31 women-owned projects in the province.

The project is an initiative of the Free State Premier Mme Sisi Ntombela and MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Mr. Thembeni Nxangisa in collaboration with the African Farmer’s Association of South Africa (AFASA).

Members of the media are invited to cover the launch as follows:

Date: Thursday, 04 August 2022

Time: 10h00

Venue: Milton Farm, Thaba Nchu, Free-State

For media accreditation, kindly contact Ms Pulane Tsupane on 0713022495 or pulane.tsupane@fspremier.gov.za.