Deputy President Paul Mashatile has today, 31 January 2024, met with over 50 business leaders in Sandton, for an interactive session organised by the leading global think tank, The European House – Ambrosetti. The event was convened with the aim to strengthen the strategic relationships between industry and governments, promoting growth through a multi-stakeholder approach.

Discussions touched on various topics, including economic priorities and reforms, tackling unemployment and poverty, building investor confidence in South Africa, and driving foreign direct investment into the country. The closed session provided a platform for business leaders to engage with the Deputy President, who has been instrumental in courting investment to boost SA's economy, as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ongoing investment drive.

Despite the challenges facing the country, the Deputy President expressed his optimism about the Government's willingness to change its fortunes for the better. He emphasised the need for public-private partnerships, such as those facilitated by the Southern Africa CEO Community – African Chapter, to help address the country's challenges and provide support for businesses, rural, and township communities.

The forum offered an opportunity for the Deputy President to listen to and collaborate with business leaders on key areas that the government defines as critical for the future of the country and the community. It also served as a means to strengthen ties between the Government and private sectors based on principles of mutual respect and shared interests and values.

The Deputy President agreed with business leaders that there is a need for acceleration towards the resolution of challenges impacting key economic enablers, namely energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.

“We should work together to solve our economic difficulties while promoting greater social inclusion and sustainability. Through collaboration, we will be able to make South Africa a better and more prosperous nation,” the Deputy President said.