Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as a Special Envoy to South Sudan, will undertake an official visit to the Republic of South Sudan from 28 – 31 August 2023.

Deputy President Mashatile will meet with His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Vice Presidents, Ministers, South Sudan elders, and representatives of relevant organisations.

Other activities of the Deputy President include the laying of a wreath at the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum and delivering official remarks at the South African Police Contingent Medal Parade in Juba.

The visit by Deputy President Mashatile is aimed at taking stock of the latest developments in the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS), to monitor preparations for the national elections, to recommit South Africa’s support for the transition in South Sudan and to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

South Africa has a long-standing relationship with South Sudan, which predates its independence in 2011. Since the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, South Africa has been involved in post-conflict reconstruction and development in South Sudan and the wider region. Our country has committed to and supports reconciliation, reconstruction, nation-building, and economic development for the people of South Sudan.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor, and Mr. Mahlodi Muofhe, South Africa’s Ambassador to South Sudan.