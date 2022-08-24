Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team established to respond to issues raised by Traditional and Khoisan leaders, will on Thursday, 25 August 2022, visit the Free Province in Mangaung, to engage with the Traditional and Khoisan leaders.

The Inter-Ministerial Task Team was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide institutional mechanisms to support dialogue, achieve consensus and build a social compact between Traditional and Khoisan leaders, government and other relevant stakeholders.

This is a continuation of engagements that the Deputy President has had with the sector flowing from the National Dialogue held in Pretoria under the auspices of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders. That National Dialogue culminated into provincial engagements in Limpopo and currently in the Free State, with the aim of finding collaborative solutions to the challenges that impede development in rural communities.

Through this ongoing engagements, government is committed to work together with Traditional and Khoisan leaders to mobilise communities in the fight against poverty, inequality, unemployment, disease and illiteracy. Traditional leadership plays a prominent and influential role in the growth of our economy, the creation of employment and the transformation of our society.

Deputy President Mabuza will be supported by the Premier of the Free State Province, Ms Sisi Ntombela, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Mr. Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Obed Bapela together with Members of the Provincial Executive Council.