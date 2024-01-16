On 19-20 January 2024, H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, will attend the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Republic of Uganda, as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister.

The NAM Summit is the highest forum where NAM Member States exchange their opinions on international and regional issues. It represents a unique opportunity for Thailand to strengthen relations with NAM Member States. On this occasion, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs will deliver Thailand’s national statement under the topic “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence”. He will also hold bilateral meetings with various countries, during which he will raise Thailand's candidature to the Human Rights Council for the term 2025 – 2027.

NAM was founded in 1961 at the height of the Cold War. Today, NAM is a gathering of 120 Member States which come together to set the direction for NAM's role and relevance in confronting contemporary global challenges. Current issues of interest include the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UN reform, climate change, terrorism, the situation in the Middle East, nuclear non-proliferation, and promotion of South-South cooperation.

Immediately after the NAM Summit, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs is scheduled to visit the Republic of South Africa during 21-22 January 2024. The visit is aimed at promoting bilateral cooperation and driving forward the volumes of trade, investment and tourism between both countries. Currently, South Africa is Thailand’s most significant trading partner in Africa and Thailand is South Africa’s most significant trading partner in ASEAN.

During this visit, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet with Mr. Alvin Botes, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, and relevant South African private sectors.