On 20 January 2024, H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, during the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda.

On this occasion, the President of Uganda conveyed his warmest regards and best wishes to His Majesty the King of Thailand.

The Deputy Foreign Minister informed the President of Uganda that the Prime Minister of Thailand sent his best regards and extended his sincere apology for not being to attend this Summit due to his prior engagement. The Prime Minister has therefore entrusted him as his Special Envoy for this important occasion. The Deputy Foreign Minister also congratulated the President for the successful hosting of the 19th NAM summit in Kampala and expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality accorded to him and the Thai delegation. He reiterated that Thailand stands ready to support Uganda Chairmanship for the NAM for the term 2024 - 2027.