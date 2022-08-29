The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, has concluded her successful visit to the Middle East region.

Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini began her visit in Ramallah, Palestine, where she co-chaired the launch of the Strategic Dialogue with her Palestinian counterpart, Deputy Minister Dr Malki. At the beginning of the meeting, Dr Malki also expressed Palestine’s gratitude to South Africa for her firm stance towards the Palestinian cause.



On her part, Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini commended the Palestinian people’s efforts and steadfastness in defending their just cause.

The two sides stressed the need to maintain the strong relationship that connects the two countries and to search for means of cooperation at the various levels, including advocating more strongly for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini proceeded to Amman, Jordan, where she met with her counterpart, Ambassador Hazem Issam Al Khatib.

Formal diplomatic relations between South Africa and Jordan were established in September 1993. The two delegations reaffirmed the warm and cordial relations which exist between South Africa and Jordan bilaterally and multilaterally.

Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini and Ambassador Al Khatib also exchanged views and insights on political developments within the African continent and the Middle East.

During her visit to Beirut, Lebanon, Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini paid a courtesy visit on Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Speaker of Parliament, HE Nabih Berri. South Africa and Lebanon enjoy cordial bilateral relations. Formal diplomatic ties were establishment on in June 1994.

During their deliberations, the South African and Lebanese delegations agreed on the urgent need to seek further opportunities for cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, among other areas.

In Damascus, Syria, Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini paid a courtesy call on President Bashar Al-Assad. South Africa and Syria enjoy cordial bilateral relations. Formal diplomatic ties were established in June 1994. Both countries hold common positions on issues affecting the Middle East region.

During her visit to Syria, the Deputy Minister also held meetings with various NGOs and multilateral organisations.