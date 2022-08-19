The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, will embark on a Working Visit to the Levant region from 21-26 August 2022. The Deputy Minister will visit Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

The Working Visit is intended to enhance and strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and the Levant countries. This will include the formation of a Strategic Dialogue between Palestine and South Africa aimed at advancing the Palestinians’ desire to establish an independent, sovereign state.

It is expected that the visit will further provide the Deputy Minister an opportunity to exchange views on the most recent developments in South Africa, the SADC region and the African continent.

While in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, the Deputy Minister will hold meetings with her counterparts. The meetings will be aimed at deepening relations between South Africa and these countries.

Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini will be accompanied by the Director General of the Department, Mr Zane Dangor, and other officials.

The Director-General will co-chair the second round of the South Africa – Palestine Political Consultations, which will be held in Ramallah on 21 August 2022.