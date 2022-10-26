The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, has concluded her successful visit to the Central Africa region, where she visited the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the Republic of Cameroon from 18-25 October 2022.

During her visit to Malabo, the Deputy Minister met the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Mr Simeon Oyono Esono Angue. The Deputy Minister reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to strengthening the existing bilateral and economic relations between the two countries. South Africa and Equatorial Guinea signed a General Co-operation Agreement in 2003, which covers various sectors such as tourism, agriculture, arts and culture, aviation and health.

The Deputy Minister also met with the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Craft Promotion, Mr Rufino Ndong Esso Nchama. The two discussed various ways in which South Africa and Equatorial Guinea can work together in promoting their countries’ respective tourism sectors. Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini also met the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Forests and Environment, Ms Teresa Efua Asangono and emphasised the importance of finding new ways to elevate agricultural programmes between South Africa and Equatorial Guinea post COVID-19.

The Deputy Minister also paid a courtesy call to the President of Equatorial Guinea, HE President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, where she conveyed warm greetings from President Cyril Ramaphosa. President Nguema Mbangoso recalled the strong relations which exists between South Africa and Equatorial Guinea and stressed the need to further strengthen political, economic and social relations between the two countries.

Upon the conclusion of her visit to Equatorial Guinea, Deputy Minister Mashego- Dlamini proceeded to Yaounde, Cameroon. South Africa and Cameroon have enjoyed full diplomatic relations since 1994. Both countries have resident diplomatic missions in Tshwane and in Yaounde, respectively. South Africa has identified Cameroon as a strategic partner as it is the biggest regional economy in Central Africa.

During her visit to Yaounde, the Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini held Political Consultations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister Mbella. The two delegations affirmed the importance of South Africa and Cameroon working together for mutual benefit. Minister Mbella also emphasised the need for the two countries to continue to build upon the good relationship based on the values and principles of democracy, respect for human rights and social justice.

During her visit in Yaounde, Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini also met with HE Joseph Ngute, Prime Minister of Cameroon. Deputy Minister and the Prime Minister exchanged views on regional issues relating to peace, stability, security, continental integration and development.