The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, has arrived in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, where she begins her three-nation tour of the Central Africa region.

The visit is aimed at strengthening political, diplomatic, trade and investment relations between South Africa and the three countries.

In Malabo, the Deputy Minister will hold consultations with Mr Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Equatorial Guinea.

South Africa and Equatorial Guinea have agreed on the need to strengthen South-South cooperation and inter-Africa cooperation and trade, especially in light of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

The two countries have committed themselves to work together to champion Africa’s quest for peace and stability in line with the collective vision encapsulated in the AU’s Agenda 2063.

At the conclusion of her visit to Equatorial Guinea, the Deputy Minister will proceed to Gabon and Cameroon.