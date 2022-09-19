The purpose of the visit is to review progress on bilateral relations since the Seventh Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) and to map priorities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation going forward.

Deputy Minister Botes will co-chair political consultations with his Chilean counterpart and have taken part in a Business Forum Meeting with the Chile – South Africa Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

South Africa and Chile enjoy warm and cordial diplomatic relations. The two countries share values such as a commitment to democracy, human rights, peaceful resolution of conflicts, multilateralism and respect for the rule of international law.

Bilateral relations are mainly anchored through the JCM, chaired at the level of Deputy Ministers, and the Joint Trade and Investment Commission (JTIC), which operates at the Senior Officials’ level.

South Africa is Chile’s major investment and trade partner on the African continent, with significant and growing investments between the two countries.