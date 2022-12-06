The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr. Alvin Botes, will undertake a Working Visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to attend the Ninth High-Level Seminar on the promotion of Peace and Security in Africa, scheduled to take place in Oran from 7-9 December 2022.

The purpose of the Seminar, which was inaugurated in 2013, is to discuss cooperation between the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) and the three African countries that are non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), also known as the A3. The discussions are aimed at finding ways to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of the A3 group in discharging its mandate within the overall context of the implementation of the AU’s Master Roadmap of Practical Steps of Silencing the Guns in Africa.

South Africa is currently a member of the AUPSC and will chair this African Union (AU) Organ during the month of February 2023.

Deputy Minister Botes will undertake this visit to ensure that South Africa contributes to AU efforts and the stated goal of silencing the guns on the African continent.