The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr. Alvin Botes, will lead the South African delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Coordinating Bureau (CoB) to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan on 5 and 6 July 2023 under the theme: “NAM, United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges”.

It is expected that the meeting will consider preparations for the upcoming 19th Summit Conference of the NAM Heads of State and Government to be held in Kampala, Uganda, from 15 to 20 January 2024. The meeting will review the Movement’s principled positions on global issues pertaining to development, human rights, peace and security, and the promotion and preservation of multilateralism, in line with the Charter of the United Nations and the Bandung Founding Principles of the NAM.

Inspired by its founding principles, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Movement has proven itself to be one of the most united and efficient multilateral platforms.

A meeting of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine will also be convened during the NAM Ministerial Meeting of the CoB. South Africa is a member of the NAM Committee on Palestine, which has the mandate to coordinate the NAM’s activities in support of the Palestinian struggle for self-determination.

The Ministerial Meeting will conclude with the adoption of the outcome documents of the meeting, including the “Baku Political Declaration” and the “Political Declaration of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine”.

With its 120 Member States, the NAM is the largest grouping of countries outside of the UN, making it an important role player in global and multilateral affairs, especially in the current global context where geo-political divisions are negatively impacting the interest of developing countries. Since its inception in 1961, the Movement has played a crucial and highly visible political role in representing the interests of developing countries, particularly in the eradication of colonialism, supporting struggles for liberation and self-determination, the pursuit of world peace, and the search for a more equitable and just global order.