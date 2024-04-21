At the event, Ms. Schouw emphasised the EU's commitment to Egypt's TVET sector, enhancing employability, and fostering sustainable development. As we celebrate the Year of Skills, the EU remains dedicated to promoting inclusive and quality education, expanding awareness of global trends in developing vocational and entrepreneurial skills, developing competences and entrepreneurial skills and exploring the TVET pathways to higher education and labor market trends.

For the third consecutive year, EU in Egypt and Team Europe are participating in @edutech.egy - the Third Edition of EduTech Expo - International Fair and Forum for Technical, Vocational Education, Training, and Career Pathways, attended by the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation in Egypt, Anne Schouw.

