Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, YB Dato'Kamarudin Jaffar, will hold bilateral meetings at the People 's Democratic Republic of Algeria from 3 to 5 September 2022, and the Kingdom of Bahrain from 6 to 8 September 2022. He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Algeria, Dato' Kamarudin is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on His Exc ellency Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, and His Excellency Ibrahim Boughali, President of the National People's Assembly of Algeria. He will also have an engagement with the Algerian Institute of Diplomatic and International Relations (L'Ins titut Diplom atique et des Relations lnternationales).

In Bahrain, he is scheduled to have s eparate m eetings with Her Excellency Fawz ia bint Abdulla Zainal, S pea ker of Bahrain's Council of Representatives, His Excellency Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Moham med Al Khalifa, Advisor to His Majesty the King for Diplomatic Affairs, and His Excellency Dr. Abdullatifbin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meetings held during the visits will enhance Malaysia 's bilateral relations with Algeria and Bahrain, including in the areas of trade, investment, education and religious affairs. The meetings held during the visit will also provide an opportunity for Malaysia to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

In 2021, Algeria was Malaysia's tenth largest trading partner in the African region with total trade valued at RM1.36 billion, while Bahrain was Malaysia's ninth largest trading partner in the West Asia region with total trade valued at R M1.46 billion.