On 5 August 2023, Mr. Watcharapong Kaewhom, Deputy Director General of the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives of Thailand, and delegation participated in the field visit to ENID Farm in Qena Governorate.
The said farm is operated by the Egypt Foundation for Integrated Development (El Nidaa) on a silk growing project that supported the Ministry of International Cooperation and Ministry of Social Solidarity of Egypt, Qena Governorate, Global Water Challenge, Sawaris Foundation for Social Development, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) – Egypt.
Other participants in the field visit included representatives from the Royal Thai Embassy, El Nidaa, and UNDP – Egypt.