U.S. Embassy in Tunisia


Deputy Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Christopher Le Mon visited Tunisia from October 14 to 16 to meet with representatives from Tunisia’s vibrant civil society who are advocating for an inclusive democratic political process that protects fundamental freedoms, including the rights to free expression and peaceful assembly. He also underscored the United States’ continued commitment to supporting the Tunisian people during this critical time.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Le Mon also met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, and the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) to stress the importance of a transparent and responsive democratic government, as Tunisians prepare for upcoming parliamentary elections amid growing economic challenges.

