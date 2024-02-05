From February 5-9, Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen will travel to Ethiopia, Egypt, and Germany to meet with development and humanitarian partners as well as engage USAID staff on crucial workforce and operational issues. The focus of her trip is supporting staff, Agency initiatives, and ongoing programs throughout eastern Africa and the Middle East.

During her travels in Ethiopia, the Deputy Administrator will engage female entrepreneurs, young innovators driving digital solutions, and families participating in USAID programs. She will also engage partners working on the humanitarian response in the country.

In Egypt, the Deputy Administrator will join local staff from across the Middle East and Europe at a convening focused on staff engagement, career advancement, and mobilizing local expertise to drive progress beyond programs. During her visit, she will also meet with USAID staff displaced from Sudan.

At USAID’s Frankfurt Support Center, which includes USAID’s Middle East Regional Platform, the Deputy Administrator will lead meetings focusing on the Agency’s activities in the Middle East, crisis response efforts, and advancing USAID’s top priorities for localization and local employee empowerment.