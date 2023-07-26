In an effort to support and facilitate preparations for the departure of the 9 (nine) Sudanese citizens who received Darmasiswa Year 2023, the Indonesian Embassy held a virtual meeting on Tuesday (25/7) with participants from the 2023 Darmasiswa Program.

In the opening, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko again expressed his appreciation to all scholarship recipients who remain enthusiastic amid the current conflict situation in Sudan. The Ambassador stressed the importance of adequate preparation for the Sudanese participants considering that the Darmasiswa program is a good opportunity to get to know and learn Indonesian culture and language at several leading universities in Indonesia.

Next, PF. Pensosbud of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum Mr. Musurifun delivered a Darmasiswa pre-departure briefing, including ensuring the arrival of participants in Indonesia on time, participating in an orientation program in Jakarta, and participating in an intensive Indonesian language course online before departure to Indonesia.

Darmasiswa Sudan recipients again expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the support and facilitation of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum, including a very useful pre-departure briefing.

It is hoped that the Darmasiswa scholarship program can improve Indonesia-Sudan community relations through people-to-people connectivity which will strengthen the RI-Sudan bilateral relations.​