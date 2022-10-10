The Department of Water and Sanitation has awarded 71 bursaries to Grades 10 - 11 learners from all nine provinces, at the National Adjudications of the Water and Sanitation Education Programme (WSEP) held at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on 07 October 2022. Fifteen (15) schools in the Intermediate Phase were also awarded Certificates and Trophies accompanied by cash prizes to the value of R215 000.

The Water and Sanitation Education Programme addresses the skills shortage in the scientific and engineering disciplines, targeting Grades 10 -11 learners studying mathematics and physical science, particularly for the sector. The bursaries are geared towards studies in the water and sanitation-related careers, whilst the prize money will be used by schools to procure water and sanitation related needs for the sustainability of their projects.

The schools entered a week-long competition in various categories of South African Youth Water Prize (17 bursaries), Aqua Enduro Project (27 bursaries), Public Speaking (27 bursaries), and Baswa le Meetse (15 Certificates and Trophies with Cash Prizes). The competitions were aimed at getting high school learners to come up with innovative ways to propel awareness around the water and sanitation sector career opportunities. They also heightened water saving awareness and proper sanitation to their communities.

The bursaries have been allocated by the Learning Academy within the Department of Water and Sanitation, and will comprehensively cover the students’ registration, food, accommodation and a monthly stipend.

Through the WSEP, the Department of Water and Sanitation aims to create more employment opportunities in the country while also bridging the skills gap which exists in the sector.

Thus far, a total of 800 learners have been awarded bursaries to pursue careers in the water and sanitation sector while 3500 schools have been supported through the programme since its inception.