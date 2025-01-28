Violent demonstrations are currently taking place near several embassies, including the Belgian one. In the process, a gate was also set on fire, but this fire was quickly brought back under control. At no time has there been an immediate danger to embassy staff and visitors.

FPS Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and is in close contact with the Belgian embassy in Kinshasa and the Congolese authorities.

Our embassy in Kinshasa immediately requested an enhanced security presence from the Congolese authorities. This received a positive response. We also reminded the Congolese authorities of their duty to protect diplomatic premises and staff.

As always, protecting the security of embassy staff and the Belgian community is our priority. The embassy in Kinshasa is in contact with Belgians in Kinshasa and the region. They are currently advised to stay indoors and monitor current events closely. Meanwhile, the situation seems to be stabilising.