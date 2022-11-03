Violent attacks on civilians continue in Ituri Province, in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). To date, nearly 1.8 million people (30 per cent of the population) in the province have been forced to flee their homes. Displaced civilians, especially mothers and children, face numerous critical needs, including health care.

Just before 9 a.m., gunfire rang out in the village of Komanda, causing people to run in all directions. Children playing football in the courtyard of Mwangaza school, one of the many schools hosting displaced people, stopped their game. In a classroom, Françoise, 32, quickly gathered clothes from the floor and glanced at her youngest child, who had just run in. Françoise has been living in this school for three weeks with her husband and their four children.

The shooting calmed down. This time it was not an attack but a disgruntled husband using his firearm in his home.

