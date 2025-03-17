Today, the Council imposed restrictive measures on nine individuals and one entity responsible for acts that constitute serious human rights violations and abuses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), for sustaining the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC and exploiting the armed conflict through the illicit exploitation or trade of natural resources.

These restrictive measures have been adopted in view of the escalation of the conflict in eastern DRC related to the renewed offensive of the March 23 Movement(M23) / Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) supported by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

The EU has listed fivesenior leaders of the M23, a UN sanctioned non-governmental armed group operating in Eastern DRC, which sustains the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC, in particular through inciting violence, and is responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses. The M23 related listings include: the movement’s president Bertrand Bisimwa, the head of recruitment and propaganda Désiré Rukomera, colonel John Imani Nzenze, the deputy chief of finances and production of M23/ARC Jean-Bosco Nzabonimpa Mupenzi, and Joseph Musanga Bahati, who was appointed governor of North Kivu within the new illegal “administration” imposed by the M23 in violation of Congolese sovereignty.

Today's listings also include the commander of the Special forces of the RDF Ruki Karusisi, RDF major general and commander of the 3rd division Eugene Nkubito, and RDF brigadier general and commander of the 2nd division Pascal Muhizi. Due to their roles in the RDF, they are responsible for sustaining the armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC.

Lastly, the EU listed Francis Kamanzi a.k.a Erasto, chief executive officer of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) who, due to his leading position in the RMB, is responsible for exploiting the armed conflict through the illicit exploitation and trade of natural resources - in this case conflict minerals. The EU also listed Gasabo Gold Refinery, based in Kigali and responsible for illegally importing gold from M23-controlled regions in the DRC, thus also exploiting the armed conflict, instability or insecurity in the DRC.

Altogether, EU autonomous restrictive measures in view of the situation in the DRC now apply to a total of 32 individuals and 2 entities. Those designated are subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze. Furthermore, EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them.

The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.