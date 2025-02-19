The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mr. Bruno Lemarquis, expresses his deep concern regarding the humanitarian consequences of the continued expansion of the conflict, particularly in South Kivu.

The rapid and uninterrupted expansion of the conflict, particularly in South Kivu province, continues to inflict a heavy toll on the civilian population, as evidenced by new movements of displaced people forced to flee combat zones in precarious conditions. It is imperative to put an end to the confrontations and to resume the path of dialogue and political processes. The population can no longer continue to pay such a heavy price for a conflict that continues to spread and now threatens the stability of the entire region.

Humanitarian facilities and warehouses were once again looted in Bukavu on 15 February, further limiting the response capacity of humanitarian organizations already hampered by the ongoing hostilities. I urge all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, to guarantee the security of humanitarian infrastructure and to ensure safe and unhindered access for humanitarian actors so that they can provide vital assistance to populations in need.

To accelerate and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the population, the rapid reopening of the airports in Goma (North Kivu) and Kavumu (South Kivu) is essential. I call on all parties to take the necessary measures to allow the resumption of humanitarian flights.

The strict respect for the rights of internally displaced persons must also be ensured. Any return can only take place on a voluntary basis, under safe, dignified, and sustainable conditions, in accordance with international principles.

On behalf of the entire humanitarian community in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, I reaffirm that our sole mission is to provide vital assistance and protection to the most vulnerable populations, wherever they may be. This action is guided by the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, humanity, and independence, without taking sides or engaging in political considerations.