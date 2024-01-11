Statement by Minister of State Rt Hon Lord Benyon: I would like to congratulate President Tshisekedi on his re-election as President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The United Kingdom commends DRC voters for their participation in the Presidential elections and their determination to exercise their democratic rights. We also welcome that voting was broadly peaceful and that elections took place on time.

We also acknowledge issues raised by electoral observation missions regarding the electoral process. I urge the Government of DRC to address these issues transparently and for all candidates to raise complaints or seek redress about the electoral process through peaceful means and engagement with the proper legal and constitutional channels.

The United Kingdom remains a committed partner to the people of DRC, and I look forward to working constructively with President Tshisekedi and his government in this second term. We fully support the President’s ambition to secure long term peace and prosperity for both DRC and the region and look forward to strengthening our bilateral relationship even further, particularly in trade and investment given the DRC’s participation in the upcoming UK African Investment Summit. I also encourage the President and his government to work with the region to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict and humanitarian challenges in the east of the country and an early return to the regionally led peace processes.