On Monday, January 17, U.S. Ambassador Joey Hood and Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, Kelli Seybolt, joined Minister of Defense Imed Memmich for the handover ceremony of four class-leading, American produced Textron T-6C Trainer Aircraft. Another four aircraft will be delivered within the next thirty days.

Brigadier General Shawn Holtz, Deputy Commander of Michigan Air National Guard, Lieutenant General Habib Dhif, Major General Mohamed Hajjem, and other members of the Tunisian Armed Forces also participated in the ceremony.

In 2020, the Tunisian Air Force signed Foreign Military Sales Contract with American company Textron Aviation Defense and the U.S. Government, to purchase eight next generation Textron T-6C Trainer Aircraft. These innovative, advanced technology training aircraft will be an integral part of Tunisia’s 2030 Aviation Modernization Plan: training the next generation of Tunisian pilots, expanding interoperability with the U.S. and NATO, and fortifying national security.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Hood said, “Tunisia plays an important role in ensuring not only its own national security but also that of northern Africa and the continent as a whole,” and reiterated the United States’ commitment to supporting Tunisia’s efforts to strengthen the Tunisian Air Force’s capacity to respond both to security and humanitarian needs.