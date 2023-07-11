Delegations from the U.S., U.K., Europe, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and more will attend the inaugural Critical Minerals Africa (https://CriticalMineralsAfrica.com/) summit in Cape Town this October – aimed at positioning Africa as the primary investment destination for critical minerals (https://apo-opa.info/3pHo8NI) – according to event organizers Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://www.EnergyCapitalPower.com). The Summit will unite policymakers and private sector players to advance African critical minerals production and processing capacity, as well as establish roadmaps to attaining minerals and energy security (https://apo-opa.info/3JTPxmr), with a view to attracting capital and buyers to African projects.

Home to approximately one-third of the world’s mineral resources, the African continent has been at the center of global discussions around energy security and the energy transition, both of which have accelerateddemand for minerals like cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese and platinum group metals.

For Western nations like the U.S. and U.K., mineral-rich countries like South Africa, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) represent a strategic opportunity to meet growing demand for clean energy minerals and technologies, while diversifying critical minerals supply chains and reducing reliance on single producing or processing countries.

Countries like Japan, Indonesia and South Korea are also seeking to increase foreign investment and forge strategic partnerships in Africa, with Japan signing an agreement with the DRC last December to cooperate in rare earth mining and expand critical mineral supplies. Discussions led by the Minerals Security Partnership have also targeted increased supply chain cooperationwith African producers, evidenced by a meeting earlier this year that united 12 member countries including Australia, Canada, South Africa, France, Tanzania and the DRC.

“Mineral resource wealth, as well as the need to secure future mineral resource supply, knows no geographical boundaries. We are excited to welcome delegations from around the world who recognize the substantial resource potential in Africa and are committed to harnessing it, with a view to enabling knowledge and technology transfer, promoting private sector investment, driving investment flows into the mining sector and generating new clean mining jobs. These are the end goals of the discussions and deals that will be at the center of the upcoming Summit,” said James Chester, Senior Director at ECP.

The Critical Minerals Africa summit on 17-18 October 2023 serves to position Africa as the primary investment destination for critical minerals. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week conference on 16-20 October 2023, offering delegates access to the full scope of energy, mining and finance leaders in Cape Town.