Delegated by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani attended BRICS Summit, which started today in the city of Johannesburg in South Africa.

The summit was attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and leaders of the BRICS countries and other invited states and organizations.

Addressing the session, the Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed greetings from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and their wishes of success to BRICS Summit.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain values BRICS efforts as a major partner for many countries in the world in promoting security, stability and sustainable development, and welcomes the group's vision that calls for a more just, equitable and prosperous world for all”, he said.

He commended BRICS achievements, including the New Development Bank, and the BRICS partnership on the new industrial revolution, which promotes cooperation in the field of digital transformation, industrialization, and creativity.

“The challenges we all face today require stronger and broader networks of trust and cooperation among the largest group of countries”, the Minister added.

He cited in this regard the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, which have affected the economic recovery of countries worldwide, hailed BRICS solidarity and cooperation in combating the pandemic and mitigating its effects.

He said that building such partnerships represents a key pillar of Bahrain's foreign policy and the embodiment of its long-standing values of tolerance, dialogue and human coexistence.

He indicated that Bahrain, which applied in 2022 to join the BRICS group, welcomed the decision to expand BRICS membership during this summit, congratulating countries which joined the group.

He underscored the importance of reinforcing cooperation between like-minded countries on the basis of international law, mutual respect, and wide-ranging pluralism, which will serve common interests and aspirations in various fields.

He highlighted the enormous potential benefits from working together, sharing experiences, and building individual and collective capabilities in areas such as trade, technology sharing, healthcare, and tourism.

“This approach will yield tangible benefits for all our countries and peoples, drive economic prosperity, and develop strategic cooperation that transcends geographic frontiers”, he said.

He reiterated Bahrain's firm commitment to strengthening the relations with BRICS countries and other participating states.

He indicated that Bahrain would participate effectively and constructively in the upcoming meetings, expressing the Kingdom's confidence that this summit will be a landmark in promoting permanent and practical cooperation for the benefit of the wider world.