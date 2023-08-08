Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On August 8, the Cabinet approved the holding of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama.

For approximately 30 years since Japan launched the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in 1993, the Government of Japan has provided support based on the spirit of supporting African-led development. Through the TICAD process, Japan will continue to contribute to the realization of resilient Africa that Africa itself aims to achieve, and will further deepen Japan-Africa relations.

