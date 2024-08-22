Strengthening the partnership between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United States of America dominated discussions between the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mrs Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, and the US Deputy Secretary of State, Mrs Mallory Stewart, in Abuja, Nigeria, on 20 August 2024. Discussions between the two officials focused on security issues in the ECOWAS region, in particular regional stability, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, early warning and maritime security.

Brief presentations by senior staff of the ECOWAS Commission gave Mrs Mallory Stewart and her delegation an insight into the appropriate and effective measures taken by the regional organisation to fight the proliferation of these weapons and hand-made weapons. These provisions include the existence of a Convention on Arms Control, which requires ECOWAS Member States to obtain the approval of the President of the Commission before importing any military equipment. The Convention also requires arms to be marked and traced within the Community in order to prevent all kinds of illicit activities.

With regard to the fight against maritime insecurity in West Africa, it was recalled that ECOWAS, in collaboration with the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the Gulf of Guinea, has put in place the Yaoundé Code of Conduct, which aims to strengthen regional cooperation on maritime security.

This framework has enabled the creation of regional coordination centres to monitor maritime activities and respond to threats in real time. It has also contributed to a significant reduction in maritime crime in the ECOWAS region.

According to the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, these various initiatives of the West African organisation are aimed at ensuring regional peace, security and stability, as well as the development of West Africa.

‘There can be no economic development without stability and peace in the ECOWAS region’, stated Mrs Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja. On behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, she expressed her deep gratitude and sincere appreciation to the United States of America for its constant support to the regional organisation in achieving its objectives.

The ECOWAS and US delegations also discussed chemical weapons and the need to prevent their misuse.The US Assistant Secretary of State, Mrs Mallory Stewart, reiterated the commitment of the United States to further support the efforts of ECOWAS to meet the challenges facing the community and to promote peace, security and stability in the community.