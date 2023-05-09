On lhis 9 May as we celebrate the 49th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republics of Cuba and Uganda, on thls occasion and after more than twenty years, we also celebrate the presence in Havana of a lady Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and the consequent opening of the Ugandan Diplomatic Mission in the Cuban capital.

The history of the political relations between both countries has been enriched over this past year by the strengthening of bilateral exchange between the Foreign Ministries, the ruling parties-the National Resistance Movement of Uganda and the Cuban Communist Party as well as the beginnings ot relations between youth and student movements from both countries.

Likewise, efforts are being made with regard to cooperation projects of Mutual benefit to both peoples namely: the necessary enhancement or bilateral trade, the renewal and expansion of sports cooperation, the establishment of academic exchange between Cuban and Ugandan university institutions, the development of projects in the educational sector, among others.

With the challenge leveraging our close cultural roots and our natural endowments, as the main weallh of cultural and tourist exchange belween the two nations, the launch of the programme for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations to be celebrated in 2024, will have as its main motivation the promotion and implementation of all the projects being crafted, together with the promotion of greater mutual understanding between the two peoples.

In this year in which Cuba serves as Chair of the Group of 77+ China and Uganda prepares to take over from her in 2024 and at the same time assume the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, the commitments of both governments transcend the bilateral sphere as they reaffirm their responsibilities in the defence of multilateralism and the right of the countries of tile South to development