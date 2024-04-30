Crown Agents Bank (www.CrownAgentsBank.com), the specialist provider of foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments for hard-to-reach markets, and Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), a leading platform for business and investment opportunities in Africa, today announces a new collaboration, ‘The Payments Exchange’. The campaign will drive new insight and understanding around the role of FX and payments in the economic transformation of Africa. It will also comprise a programme of events and content across 2024, that explores the integral role that payments and FX will play in realising the ambitions of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and future trade and investment.

Africa's global importance is rising, with permanent G20 membership and expanded BRICS involvement. Its growing population, vast resources, and fast-growing economies make it a major player on the global stage. Yet, challenges like political discord and insufficient investment remain.

As a result, The Payments Exchange will bring together African central bankers, finance ministries, fintechs, development finance institutions, pan-African banks, and other pertinent stakeholders with a shared goal to discuss solutions to facilitate greater access to improve the flow of money across the continent.

As part of the initiative, Crown Agents Bank and Invest Africa will also host a special breakfast roundtable on 5th June as part of the programme for Invest Africa’s flagship event, The Africa Debate, on 6th June 2024 in London. The 10th edition of The Africa Debate will focus on advancing trade and investment between Africa and the rest of the world and plans to attract 500+ investors, market leaders and senior decision makers across a variety of sectors and verticals. The collaboration will also see the publication of a series of articles and podcasts and an event in the margins of the World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC.

"In partnership with Invest Africa, Crown Agents Bank is proud to launch The Payments Exchange Series, catalysing dialogue and action to empower Africa's economic evolution through optimised payments infrastructure. Together, we will pave the way for inclusive growth, facilitating financial access and fostering investment opportunities across the continent.” said Chris Partridge, Head of Banks&NBFIs at Crown Agents Bank.

Chantelé Carrington, CEO of Invest Africa Ltd, said, “At Invest Africa, we recognise the pivotal role that payments infrastructure plays in driving economic growth and investment across the continent. Through our collaboration with Crown Agents Bank, we are committed to amplifying the conversation around payments, fostering collaboration, and championing initiatives that will enhance financial inclusion and enable businesses to thrive in Africa."

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment across the continent. With over sixty years of experience, our network is made up of more than 400 global organisations, private investors, fund managers, family offices, policy makers and entrepreneurs. Together we share a desire to build opportunity across the African continent. As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through a unique range of services, from leading business conferences and bespoke trade and investment missions to sector specialist event programmes and consultancy projects.

For questions, please contact Cara Oldenburg, Head of Marketing and Events at Invest Africa, at cara.oldenburg@investafrica.com. For more information about Invest Africa, please visit www.InvestAfrica.com

About Crown Agents Bank:

Crown Agents Bank (CAB) is a UK-regulated FX and payments service provider, specialising in global FX and cross-border payments for hard-to-reach markets.

Unlike traditional banks, CAB’s unrivalled network, technology, and expertise means it can move money in the most complex situations, to the most challenging markets, for organisations that expect the most.

Trusted by Blue Chip organisations across the globe, CAB connects its clients to underserved geographies rapidly, consistently, and equitably so money can move efficiently to where it’s needed. Offering a single API for all FX and cross-border payments, covering 100+ markets and currencies across 700+ currency pairs. Its extensive global network of partners allows CAB to offer competitive prices and fast, reliable settlement.

CAB is one of the first banks to achieve B Corporation™ status. The bank was awarded the Gold Sustainability Rating by EcoVadis in 2022&2023 - ranked within the top 94% of 94,000 companies assessed across 160 countries and over 200+ industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CrownAgentsBank.com/

For more information on The Africa Debate: www.TheAfricaDebate.com