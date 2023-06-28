Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) announces that the Critical Minerals Africa investment summit will take place on 17-18 October in Cape Town, South Africa. This inaugural summit kicks off a series of results-driven African events with the goal of strengthening global supply chains for critical minerals; increasing value addition in critical minerals production within Africa; and fueling global economic growth through sustainably produced African resources.

Organizer Energy Capital&Power is proud to work with industry leading partners and welcomes private and public sector partners to join this important initiative. The African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/) is the official Strategic Partner and has endorsed Critical Minerals Africa. Leading data and analysis firm Rystad Energy (https://www.RystadEnergy.com/) is Knowledge Partner. We are pleased to welcome Moore Global as Advisory Partner. South African Airways is the first Airline Partner to join the conference.

“Critical Minerals Africa stands at the intersection of energy and mining, and at the forefront of Africa’s emergence as a catalyst for global growth. This is the dealmaking and policy announcement space where projects find investors, investors create opportunities, and governments map out the future of their mining industries. The Energy Capital&Power team is excited to welcome international, African and South African delegates to this strategic event in Cape Town,” says Conference Director James Chester.

Discussions are ongoing with member countries of the Minerals Strategic Partnership and other major consumers, African and Middle Eastern ministers, private sector mining houses, private equity and financial institutions, and the International Energy Agency to send delegations and speakers to the summit.

The event will drive dealmaking and connect funding with projects, including closed-door sessions and meetings, and public deal-signing and policy announcement sessions.

Critical Minerals Africa takes place concurrently with African Energy Week (Cape Town, 16-20 October 2023), hosted by the African Energy Chamber. This collaboration enables delegates to gain exposure to a far wider network, to take part in discussions across a broader spectrum of mining and energy issues, and to gain access to a larger number of high-profile national delegations in the resources sector. With critical minerals a key driver of the success of the energy transition, the co-location of Critical Minerals Africa and African Energy Week in Cape Town in October provides a unique and powerful value to stakeholders.

Critical Minerals Africa takes place on 17-18 October at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa.

