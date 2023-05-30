More than 200,000 refugees in Tanzania will soon receive only half the food rations they need due to a critical funding shortage for WFP’s food assistance. WFP provides monthly in-kind food assistance to people living in refugee camps through food baskets.

While the food assistance has been designed to meet the minimum recommended 2,100 kilocalories, chronic funding shortfalls have forced WFP to provide reduced rations since 2020. Earlier this year (March), further reductions were made, dropping the ration from meeting 80 percent of the food needs to 65 percent. In June, the ration will go further down to 50 percent, which could leave thousands of refugees struggling to meet their nutritional needs.

“A few contributions have arrived on time, and we are now forced to make the difficult decision to reduce food rations at a time of increased needs. We urgently need US$21 million to provide food assistance to more than 200,000 refugees for the next six months and avoid implementing deeper cuts as hunger bites in refugee camps in Tanzania,” says Sarah Gordon - Gibson, WFP’s Country Director in Tanzania.

“WFP is deeply concerned that drastic cuts will force refugees into further vulnerabilities. We urge the international community, governments, donors, and the private sector to step up and respond to this crisis to ensure vulnerable people can meet their basic food and nutrition needs,” Sarah added.

Tanzania hosts more than 200,000 refugees who rely on WFP’s assistance. About 70 percent of these refugees are from Burundi, while the remaining 30 percent come from the DRC. The country has recently witnessed a surge in new arrivals fleeing the unrest in the North Kivu region. The rise in numbers and increased food prices have exacerbated the current situation, with needs far outstripping available resources.