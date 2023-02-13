Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand

On 3 February 2023, Ms.Sasirit Tangulrat presented the Credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand with residence in Nairobi to H.E. Mr. Azali Assoumani , President of the Union of the Comoros.

On this occasion, both sides discussed ways to further promote bilateral relations in many areas including agriculture development, tourism management, capacity building as well as multilateral cooperation.

