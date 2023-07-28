The International Trade Centre (ITC) is proud to announce its new partnership with the Visa Foundation, which marks a significant step towards creating market opportunities for refugees and host communities.

In Kenya, ITC will focus on further developing the digital entrepreneurship ecosystem within the Kakuma refugee camp, fostering economic growth and empowerment. Meanwhile, a pilot programme in Pakistan will identify market-based solutions that promote inclusive economic opportunities in Quetta, Balochistan. Moreover, a study is set to capture lessons and results generated in ITC’s previous projects.

The partnership with Visa Foundation lies at the heart of ITC’s mission to support young entrepreneurs and small businesses and the power of inclusion, especially for communities in fragile and vulnerable settings.

The collaboration is particularly relevant as it strives to support those affected by conflicts, climate crises, and economic inequality, providing them with the necessary assistance to maintain their businesses or explore alternative channels for income generation.