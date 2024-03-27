On 20 March 2024, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ms. Busadee Santipitaks, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, received H.E. Ms. Roseline Kathure Njogu, Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Republic of Kenya, during her visit to Thailand between 18 - 24 March 2024.
Both sides discussed plans for organising the 2nd Meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Republic of Kenya, to be held in Bangkok in 2024 as well as bilateral issues such as Kenya's requests for Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) additional scholarships in environment and medicine, visa facilitation for Kenyan English teachers in Thailand and exchanges of health workers. Both sides also emphasised the need for comprehensive measures to combat all forms of human trafficking and to provide humanitarian assistance to Kenyan nationals, lured by traffickers to work in illegal compounds in Thailand's neighboring countries.