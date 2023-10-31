Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania - Tokyo, Japan


H.E. Ambassador Baraka Luvanda received on Wednesday 25th October 2023 H.E. Amb. Teodolinda Rosa Rodrigues Coelho, Ambassador of Angola to Japan.

The two Ambassadors exchanged ideas on bilateral matters of mutual interest. They also reflected on the long historical relations between the two countries and with the host country – Japan. They agreed to continue to work together in advancing common agenda.

