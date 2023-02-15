The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org) – the voice of the African energy sector – is proud to announce that Mamadou Fall Kane, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Cos Petrogaz, will attend and participate at the Invest in African Energy Reception taking place at Frankfurter Botschaft in Germany on February 23.

Senegal represents one of Africa’s most promising energy hubs and the participation of Mamadou Fall Kane at the Invest in African Energy Frankfurt event is crucial in showcasing investment opportunities within the MSGBC country’s rapidly expanding energy industry to German, European and global investors and energy companies.

Spearheading the sustainable management, development and exploitation of Senegal’s natural resources including oil and gas, the presence of Mamadou Fall Kane at the Invest in African Energy Frankfurt session is vital in boosting energy investments, development and trade between Senegal and Europe’s largest economy.

Senegal’s oil and gas reserves are massive and with first production of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas development and Sangomar Oil Field Development expected this year, the Invest in African Energy Frankfurt event represents the best platform for the two countries to maximize on each other’s energy market and investment potential.

With Germany seeking alternative energy supplies as the country diversifies away from Russia, Senegal is an ideal gas and oil trading partner that will ensure the security of the country's energy supply for decades to come. Germany’s rapidly expanding portfolio of liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and export terminals and Senegal’s LNG production capabilities, which keeps expanding owing to partnerships with global energy leaders including bp and Technip Energies, create the best environment for the two countries to maximize energy trading. At the same time, Senegal could benefit from German investment and know-how in gas development and renewable energy projects to maximize activities across the entire energy value chain. With Senegal seeking to accelerate oil and gas exploration activities and LNG infrastructure development, German investment and experience in LNG could add great value to Senegal’s gas and LNG market boom.

As Senegal gradually scales the development of small and large-scale gas-to-power projects to achieve the government’s target of ensuring universal energy access for all by 2025 on the back of optimal gas exploitation, the presence of Mamadou Fall Kane at the Invest in African Energy Frankfurt event is a game changer in boosting Germany-Senegal ties in energy projects development.

“The Chamber is honored to host Mamadou Fall Kane at the Invest in African Energy event in Frankfurt where major discussions will center around boosting energy ties between Germany and African energy hotspots such as Senegal. Last year’s visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Senegal in pursuit of gas and renewable energy cooperation is a strong testimony to the role Senegal can play in shaping energy security in Germany. We believe Africa has a lot to offer to shape the global energy transition and economic stability. Germany and its European counterparts also have a huge role to play in boosting Africa’s potential to develop and monetize its energy resources. This is what the Invest in African Energy is about,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.