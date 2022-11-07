Liquid Networks, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced it is entering into a channel partner agreement with Nokia.

As a result of this relationship, Liquid Networks will partner with Nokia on private wireless 4G and 5G opportunities for industry verticals. In addition, Liquid Networks will market, distribute and service Nokia’s product line of its NDAC (Nokia Digital Automation Cloud) solution portfolio consisting of Nokia 4G and 5G Radio Access Equipment and Nokia’s NDAC Core Solution for onsite Campus deployments.

Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Networks South Africa, says, “In the last two years, we have witnessed businesses on the African continent understanding the need to digitally transform. Becoming a Nokia Global Partner Programme member is a significant milestone for Liquid Networks. Our customers can now benefit from the speed and simplicity of the NDAC platform, which will help them with their immediate and future digital transformation needs”.

Kamal Ballout, Head of Enterprise Business Middle East&Africa, Nokia Global Partner Program, said: “Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe.

It has also extended its expertise to more than 485 large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors and has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide. The Nokia Global Partner Program is a crucial part of our sales force – and strengthens our primary route to market for enterprise and public sector business opportunities. We welcome Liquid Networks to the program to help drive new growth and develop new customer relationships.”

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive fibre broadband network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. https://www.Liquid.tech/