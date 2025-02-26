Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom; Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources of Ghana; and Oheneba Kwaku Duah, the son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Managing Director of the Ashanti Green Initiative recently met to discuss the upcoming Mining in Motion Summit in Ghana.

They explored the summit’s potential to improve the artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) sector in Ghana and the role of government, international partners and major mining firms in accelerating the sector’s growth. Hon. Kofi Buah endorsed the event, emphasizing its significance in connecting small-scale miners with technology providers, financiers, regulatory bodies and global industry stakeholders to improve their operations and impact.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative along with the World Bank, the World Gold Council and other international partners, Mining in Motion will take place from June 2 - 4 in Accra.

The summit is held under the theme Sustainable Mining&Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Impact, uniting key decision-makers, including H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, as well as representatives from public and private sector mining institutions from South Africa, the Republic of Guinea, the African Union, ECOWAS and the United Nations.

The three-day event will highlight the role of traditional authorities in shaping artisanal and small-scale mining practices, emphasizing the sector’s contribution to employment and economic growth. In 2024 alone, Ghana’s artisanal miners generated $5 billion in foreign exchange earnings through gold exports. Providing direct employment for over one million Ghanaians and accounting for 35% of domestic gold output, the sector has the potential to significantly shape socioeconomic development in the west African country.

As Ghana's mining sector increasingly supports sustainable development, the Mining in Motion Summit will highlight best practices for integrating ASGM into the global financial system. Representatives from prominent international financing organizations will share their insights.

In a significant move to boost earnings for small-scale miners, Ghana has announced plans to establish a Gold Board. This new entity will simplify the process of purchasing gold from small-scale miners, providing them with easier access to global markets. With Samuel Adu Gyamfi, who was appointed Acting Managing Director of Precious Minerals Marketing Company last month and tasked with setting up the Ghana Gold Board, playing a pivotal role in shaping the summit, Mining in Motion is set to have a sizable impact on the growth of Ghana’s gold sector.

Through a series of high-level panel discussions, deal signings, project showcases and exclusive networking, Mining in Motion serves as the ideal platform to connect Ghanaian miners with regional counterparts and global investors for forge industry-changing partnerships.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting ASGM and medium to large scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting https://MiningInMotionSummit.com/. For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact sales@ashantigreeninitiative.org.