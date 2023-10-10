American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (www.AmericanTower.com) released its 2022 sustainability report outlining the Company's sustainability strategy with a comprehensive overview of the progress made across the three pillars of its sustainability program - Environmental, Social, and Governance. In 2022, American Tower demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and progress by decreasing direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (scope 1) by 11% from 2019.

In support of the Company’s global program, ATC Africa, a subsidiary of American Tower, focuses on reducing GHG emissions and providing digital connectivity to underserved communities in Africa. Through investment of more than $350 million in renewable energy deployments, sophisticated energy storage solutions and energy reduction initiatives in Africa since 2018, ATC has decreased its on-site diesel consumption by an estimated 43.5 million liters annually when compared to business-as-usual operations, which equates to roughly 117,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) avoided.

“As a global leader in digital infrastructure, we are very much committed to reducing the GHG emissions associated with our business,” said Marek Busfy, CEO, ATC Africa. “Our efforts are further geared to make an impact on our continent where connectivity is increasingly vital but power availability unstable. Additionally, improving energy efficiency at our sites is part of what we want to accomplish in Africa and is critical to achieving our targets.”

To achieve its goals, ATC Africa has deployed on-site solar power, lithium-ion batteries and has adopted advanced technologies to drive energy efficiency at its tower sites. The Company launched its Green Sites initiative to ensure that all newly built sites meet American Tower’s Green Site specifications, which require the sites to generate less than four MTCO2e per year. In addition, the Company, through its Kenya operations, plans to substitute 30% of its diesel fuel with biodiesel, which has, through a successful proof of concept, already delivered an approximate 16% reduction in GHG emissions when compared to traditional diesel.

“As we expand digital reach on the African continent, we remain committed to reducing GHG emissions in tandem with our growth,” said Pieter Van Der Westhuizen, Chief Technology Officer, ATC Africa. “Over the past several years, American Tower has made forward-thinking investments to ensure we achieve tangible reductions in our on-site fossil fuel consumption in Africa.”

In 2022, the Company’s disbursements and support to philanthropic programs, including those made through the American Tower Foundation, totaled more than $3.5 million. American Tower's Digital Communities program tackles the digital divide by supporting underserved communities with digital literacy, education, financial literacy, career development opportunities and healthcare services. In Africa, the Company currently operates more than 125 digital communities, positively impacting more than 55,000 beneficiaries.

ATC Africa continues to drive efficiency in the telecommunications industry, in line with its vision to build a more connected Africa, while contributing positively to a sustainable future for a greater impact.

For more information on American Tower’s sustainability program and to view the Company’s 2022 Sustainability Report, please visit the “Sustainability” section of the Company’s website at https://apo-opa.info/3PRvjfg.

Contact Information:

Nasreen Sooliman

nasreen.sooliman@americantower.com

Alex Kowalski

alejandro.kowalski@americantower.com

About American Tower:

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the Company’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2023, under the caption “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.