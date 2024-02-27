The Directorate in charge of Financial Reporting and Grants of the ECOWAS Commission, organizes from 26 to 28 February 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria, a technical meeting to exchange with Technical Departments of the Commission on ways and means to improve implementations for effective and efficient management of grants operations within the ECOWAS Commission.

Over the years, gaps in information sharing have been identified between the Technical Departments and the Directorate of Financial Reporting and Grants, on business processes on Grants and Funds received from partners.

In addition, the low implementation rate of various projects remains a concern for ECOWAS Management and development partners.

This three-day workshop will provide a platform for Grant Team and Technical Departments to reflect on sustainable solutions to challenges related to grant management, good collaboration and improve (i) the capacity to effectively and efficiently manage grant operations at ECOWAS level, (ii) improve payment processes and (iii) prevent ineligible costs associated with the implementation and management of Grants.

The agenda of this meeting also includes working sessions and sensitization to improve the knowledge of grant managers within the Technical Departments on ECOWAS workflow and policies in grant application and processing operations (payments, audits, evaluations, closures).

At the end of the workshop, participants will agree on a shared approach between the Technical Departments and the Directorate of Financial Reporting and Grants particularly the Grants Division on operational conduct, including procedures, processes and timelines for payments, audits, etc.