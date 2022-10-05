Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Capetown, The Republic of South Africa


On October 2, 2022, the Consul General accompanied by Socio-Culture Official hosted Mr. Fatieg Behardien, a South African businessman of Cape Malay/Indonesian descent who owns “Suburban Travel" travel agency. One of the tour packages he operates is the “Back to Our Roots", in which the participants make a tread tour to the ancestral land of Cape Malay, namely Indonesia. However, unfortunately the tour to Indonesia had to be stopped due to the pandemic.

The Consul General moreover encouraged Mr. Fatieg in reviving tour package to Indonesia, and suggested to combine it with the visit of Cape Malay businessmen to Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) in 2023, that participants could also make transactions with Indonesian businessmen.

