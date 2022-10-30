Eritrean community in Qatar held its 8th congress on 28 October under the theme “Community for All”.
At the congress in which a number of nationals took part, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Qatar, explaining on the significance of community organization in strengthening unity and attachment with the homeland as well as in preserving the noble societal values and national identity, commended those that contributed for the realization of the congress.
Ambassador Ali Ibrahim also expressed readiness to stand alongside the community in all their endeavors.
The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the report presented by the outgoing executive committee and elected 11 member new executive committee.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.