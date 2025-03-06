As part of a strategy to spur energy investment and socioeconomic development, the Republic of Congo has initiated a number of strategies to drive resource monetization, project development and local capacity building. As such, the nation has attracted a wave of international companies across its energy value chain, leading to a series of recent acquisitions and project developments in the country.

In light of Congo’s favorable legislative and fiscal landscape, the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), taking place from March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, will feature a strong lineup of legal firms and business management companies. This year’s conference will feature the participation of Louis-Raymond Gomes, Managing Attorney at Cabinet Gomes; Ileana Ferber, CEO and Local Content Expert at Colibri Business Development; and Eric Williams, President and Principal Consultant at Royal Triangle Energy Solutions.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Serving as one of the country’s foremost legal service companies, Cabinet Gomes offers services in labor law; banking and finance; hydrocarbons and mining law; and mergers and acquisitions. Earlier this year, oil and gas company Trident Energy finalized its acquisition of energy majors Chevron and TotalEnergies’ interests in operational fields in Congo. Set to add approximately 30,000 barrels of oil per day to Congo’s production capacity, this acquisition highlights the country’s immense potential for international companies to meet the country’s development goals.

Meanwhile, the participation of Colibri Business Development at CEIF 2025 is expected to show a unique insight into how international companies can participate in Congo’s burgeoning hydrocarbons sector. The country will launch its 2025 licensing round at CEIF 2025, offering onshore, offshore and marginal acreage to potential investors and developers while aligning with national efforts to increase output.

Set to showcase how Congo’s regulatory framework and fiscal regime can accelerate monetization of the country’s natural resources, Royal Triangle Energy Solutions’ experience in the African market has the potential to empower businesses with effective change management skills and knowledge for participating in Congo’s energy sector. The Congolese government is also set to release its Gas Master Plan at CEIF 2025, which will serve as a roadmap to Congo’s gas resources for both domestic consumption and export.

“The exchange of knowledge and expertise is vital to unlocking the full potential of Congo’s natural resources, driving economic growth and positioning the country as a key player in the global energy market. The participation of Cabinet Gomes, Colibri Business Development and Royal Triangle Energy Solutions at CEIF 2025 underscores the immense opportunities the country offers for international investment and collaboration,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.